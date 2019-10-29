Another fatal shooting in Durham makes 6 shot in 16 hours

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating another shooting in Durham, meaning six people have now been shot in the city in a span of 16 hours.

Two people have died as a result of the shootings.

The third shooting happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the area of North Driver and East Main streets. When officers arrived, they found one man dead.

RELATED: 5 shot, 1 killed in Durham after drive-by shootings minutes apart
EMBED More News Videos

One person died and four others were hurt Monday night in separate drive-by shootings Monday night.



Monday night, three people were shot at a bus stop near the intersection of Dillard Street and Liberty Street. Someone in a dark-colored sedan shot at them while driving down the road, according to Durham police.

Durham Police Department identified the man who died as Kerry Graham Jr., 24, of Durham.

Another man was shot in the left shoulder and a woman had a bullet graze her hip. They were both treated at the hospital. The woman was released.

Earlier in the evening, around 10:23 p.m., two men were walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them. One man was shot in the hand and one was shot in the leg. Both went to the hospital in a private car. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information should call Investigator Cramer with the Durham police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamfatal shootinghomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
School warns parents of possible financial aid scam
Grandfather of toddler who fell from cruise ship and died charged
Apex woman wins $25K top prize on Food Network show
Therapy dogs get 'married' at Texas hospital
US-70 Business loop onto I-40 West in Garner closing
Raleigh boxing gym offers more than a one-two punch
Show More
12-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car in Cary
Social media threat made toward South View High School
Customer threatens to give Durham store employee HIV
The 411: The cat whisperer
New restaurant opens in North Hills
More TOP STORIES News