Another pedestrian struck, killed on Chapel Hill's MLK Blvd

EMBED </>More Videos

Another pedestrian has been struck and killed in Chapel Hill.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Chapel Hill police are investigating after a man was killed Sunday night during a crash on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Officers said the incident happened around 8:30 in the northbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near Critz Drive.

The victim has been identified as James Thomas Keeter, Sr., 58, of Ashley Forest Road in Chapel Hill.



This is the second time in a month that a pedestrian was killed trying to cross MLK Boulevard, where there isn't a crosswalk.

On January 16, a man was struck and killed near Westminster Drive.

Ran Northam, Chapel Hill Police spokesperson, said to improve safety in the area, officers will be patrolling more heavily as well as posting a digital sign to urge drivers to pay close attention to the road and pedestrians.

On side streets, such as Critz Drive, Northam said notices will go up asking pedestrians to cross MLK Boulevard at the nearest crosswalk.

"Be bright at night," Northam said of pedestrians planning to walk at night. "Wear light clothing, wear reflectors. For people who are driving look up, don't change the channel, don't look at your cell phone, don't look in the backseat, because it just takes that split second to really change a life."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiespedestrian killedchapel hill newsorange county newsChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News