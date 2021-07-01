3rd arrest made in shooting that injured EMS worker during Juneteenth event in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C> (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have made a third arrest in a shooting that injured an EMS worker at a Juneteenth event.

Eighteen-year-old Anselmo Inocente Arroyo-Maldonado, 20-year-old Keir Rahmel Melvin, and 26-year-old Davis Lance Onque have all been arrested in the shooting at Roberts Park.

All three were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the people and discharge firearm within the city limits.

From left to right: Anselmo Inocente Arroyo-Maldonado, Davis Lance Onque, Keir Rahmel Melvin

Onque and Melvin were charged with assault with a deadly weapon serious injury, assault emergency personnel firearm, injury to personal property and assault on government official/employee. Both are being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

The EMS worker was there to help a person who had fallen and gotten hurt when the shots rang out. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information on the shooting is asked to call Raleigh Police Department or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

