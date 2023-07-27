They range in age from 15 to 17.

4 teens charged in connection to shooting death of Durham student

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There has been a break in the case of a Hillside High School student gunned down earlier this year.

Anthony Feaster, 17, was shot and killed back in February on the American Tobacco Trail.

After months of investigating by Durham police, four teenagers have now been charged in the shooting. They range in age from 15 to 17. Three of the four are in custody. It's not clear what their roles were in the shooting.

The charges include robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor. None of the charges include murder.

Police say they don't anticipate any other charges at this point.

Another student walking with Feaster was also shot, but has since recovered.

Feaster was set to graduate this year.