Antique Road Show tour to make stop in Raleigh

Got any valuable treasures hiding away in your attic? It might be time to dust them off.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Antique Road Show is coming to North Carolina.

The popular PBS television show features antiques appraisers looking at items people bring in to be evaluated.

The show will be in Raleigh on May 16. The exact location for filming will be revealed at a later date.

Anyone wanting to have their attic treasures appraised can enter for a chance to win free tickets to the show. You must enter by March 13; winners will be notified in April.

For more details about how the show and filming works -- and how you can be part of it -- click here.