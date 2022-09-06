'Evil': Antisemitic fliers tossed into second north Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fliers spreading antisemitic messages littered front yards in one north Raleigh neighborhood. They essentially blame Jewish people for pornography and immigration. One flier says "every single aspect of gun control is Jewish."

Brenda Griffin lives on Killington Drive. She hasn't discovered the messages of hate on her property, but calls them 'evil.'

"This just brings more pain and suffering for people," she said. "They don't need this. We don't need this. It's enough with finances. It's enough with the COVID. It's enough with the monkeypox, and for people to do this, it's just outrageous."

Killington Drive is the second north Raleigh community to be littered with antisemitic literature.

Fliers were also tossed a short drive away last month in a North Ridge neighborhood.

Rabbi Eric Soloman of Beth Meyer Synagogue said there is heightened awareness in the Jewish community and some fear.

"We know that words sadly can lead to violence, so we are vigilant and prepared and we take proper security measures," he said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, acts of hate, antisemitism and terrorism increased by 5% nationwide in 2021.

The most recent data for North Carolina shows there have been 61 incidents this year from January to March.

Soloman said offerings of support have been pouring into his synagogue and the community is standing strong.

"We will not be deterred. It's very unfortunate. We are entering the next year in the Jewish calendar, Rosh Hashanah, is the next year and we're praying for good things for not only our community, but the nation, the world," said Soloman.