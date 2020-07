2nd man arrested in deadly shooting of Hope Mills man at Fayetteville laundromat

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Detectives with Fayetteville Police Department have charged a second man in the shooting death of Antonio Gonzales.Derrick Boyd was charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Boyd was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals at his Fayetteville home, according to a release sent Friday morning. Boyd, 47, is currently at Cumberland County Detention Center and received no bond.Another person linked to Gonzales' death behind a Fayetteville laundromat was arrested in Kansas earlier this month. Mark Anthony Russell, 30, of Fayetteville was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with dangerous weapon and assault with deadly weapon.Officers responded to a shooting on July 12 behind Glam-O-Rama cleaners along the 400 block of Hope Mills Road. Gonzales and a woman were behind the laundromat when a fight broke out with another person. Gonzales was shot and the woman was assaulted.The investigation has revealed Russell targeted Gonzales for a robbery.Russell was arrested July 19 in Goodland, Kansas without incident.