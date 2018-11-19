Apartment damaged in overnight fire in Raleigh

An overnight fire in downtown Raleigh burned an apartment complex.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex located near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Garner Road to put out the fire just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
They were able to quickly contain the fire, but the damage had already been done.

Eight people were displaced by the fire, but nobody was injured.

The fire is being investigated as an accident.
