26 people without a home Saturday after fire in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 26 people are now without a home Easter weekend after an apartment fire overnight in Raleigh.The fire happened early Saturday morning at the Cedar Moor Apartment complex off Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Southeast Raleigh.The American Red Cross told ABC11 that 18 units were damaged displacing 26 people. Wooden boards were placed in front of the walkways to the apartments.No injuries were reported according to Firefighters."I haven't taken a shower. I haven't eaten. I can't eat right now, so I'm just taking one step at a time. It could have been worse. But nobody died, and we're glad for that. And everybody seemed to be in good spirits and healthy, and mostly we stayed strong for the children," resident Mary Kenan said.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.