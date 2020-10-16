Apartment catches fire in Raleigh; multiple injuries reported

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7074110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An apartment on Stonehenge Drive caught fire Friday morning in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An apartment on Stonehenge Drive caught fire Friday morning in Raleigh.Raleigh Fire Department has multiple units working to put out the fire.Early reports suggest multiple people have been injured in the fire. ABC11 crews on scene also saw multiple ambulances leaving the apartment complex with patients inside.One apartment resident told ABC11 she and her boyfriend woke up to the pungent smell of smoke. They said they opened their front door and got hit with a wall of black smoke.They then went to their balcony and screamed for help. Firefighters were able to get a ladder up to their balcony and get them to safety.The apartment complex is located on Stonehenge Drive about 1,000 feet east of where that road intersects with Creedmoor Road.Stay with ABC11 as we gather more information about what happened.