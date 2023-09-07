Apex police warn drivers about man impersonating officer, pulling over drivers

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fake police officer pulled over and questioned a driver in Apex, according to the police department.

It happened on Center Street near U.S. 1 around 2 p.m. on Sept. 5. Apex Police Department said the fake police officer was driving an older model Ford Crown Victoria with red and blue lights in the visor area. The vehicle had damage to the front bumper, and the man possibly had a gun on his belt.

Apex Police Department is now trying to identify and track down the person who was impersonating an officer.

The Apex Department said they are not aware of the man being associated with any law enforcement agencies in the area.

Police said if a person is stopped by the police and does not feel comfortable with the situation, they should pull over in a well-lit area and call 911 to verify that a vehicle stopping them is a police officer. You can also ask the officer to provide their name and to show their badge and police identification to ensure they are an officer.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream