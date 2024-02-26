2nd annual Restaurant Week underway in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Restaurant Week is underway in Apex.
Just like the event in Raleigh, guests are offered fixed-priced menus for either lunch or dinner.
Fourteen businesses will offer $15 lunch deals while 11 will offer $30 dinners.
This is the second year for the event in Apex, which is a promotion of the Town of Apex's Economic Development Department.
"Restaurants are an important ingredient in the growing Apex community," said Apex Mayor Jacques K. Gilbert. "We're excited for Apex Restaurant Week to return this year, and continue highlighting the amazing culinary options available in town."
Businesses offering a special $15 lunch menu during Apex Restaurant Week are:
Businesses offering a special 3-course pre-fixed $30 dinner menu are:
"This year Apex brings another great selection of participating restaurants for guests to enjoy Apex Restaurant Week," said Colleen Merays, Small Business Manager for the Town of Apex. "With both lunch and dinner options, there are many opportunities for guests to 'Love Local' and support these exceptional restaurants."
Reservations are highly recommended and you can check out menus here.