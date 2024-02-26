WATCH LIVE

2nd annual Restaurant Week underway in Apex

Monday, February 26, 2024 10:00PM
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Restaurant Week is underway in Apex.

Just like the event in Raleigh, guests are offered fixed-priced menus for either lunch or dinner.

Fourteen businesses will offer $15 lunch deals while 11 will offer $30 dinners.

This is the second year for the event in Apex, which is a promotion of the Town of Apex's Economic Development Department.

"Restaurants are an important ingredient in the growing Apex community," said Apex Mayor Jacques K. Gilbert. "We're excited for Apex Restaurant Week to return this year, and continue highlighting the amazing culinary options available in town."

Businesses offering a special $15 lunch menu during Apex Restaurant Week are:

  • Abbey Road Tavern & Grill
  • Anna's Pizzeria
  • Baan Thai Restaurant
  • The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery
  • The Dugout Tavern
  • Kwench Juice Cafe Apex - Lunch "All Day"
  • Mamma Mia! Italian Bistro
  • Mustang Charlie's Diner - Lunch "All Day"
  • The Peak on Salem
  • Scratch Kitchen and Taproom
  • Tandoori Trail
  • TapStation Brewery
  • Vegan Community Kitchen
  • Yagg Sii Tenn Authentic African Cuisine

Businesses offering a special 3-course pre-fixed $30 dinner menu are:

  • Abbey Road Tavern & Grill
  • Anna's Pizzeria
  • Daniel's Restaurant
  • The Dirty V Plant-Based Noshery
  • Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Dinner "All Day"
  • The Dugout Tavern
  • Mamma Mia! Italian Bistro
  • The Peak on Salem
  • Tandoori Trail
  • Vegan Community Kitchen
  • Yagg Sii Tenn Authentic African Cuisine

"This year Apex brings another great selection of participating restaurants for guests to enjoy Apex Restaurant Week," said Colleen Merays, Small Business Manager for the Town of Apex. "With both lunch and dinner options, there are many opportunities for guests to 'Love Local' and support these exceptional restaurants."

Reservations are highly recommended and you can check out menus here.

