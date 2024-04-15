April 15 is Tax Day. Here are some last-minute reminders if you still need to file.

RALEIGH, N.C (WTVD) -- April 15 is Tax Day.

People have until midnight to file their tax returns this year unless they've requested an extension.

A recent survey from Trustpilot conducted by Attest found that at the end of March, 48 percent of Americans had not filed their taxes. So, many are likely scrambling to file their returns for last year.

Here are a few last-minute reminders:

According to the IRS, e-filing is the fastest way to file your taxes. The IRS offers free file software for people who made 79,000 or less last year.

If you can't get it done on Monday, you can always file for an extension.

The IRS estimates that 19 million taxpayers will file for an automatic extension.

This extension will give you until October 15 to file, but keep in mind that an extension to file is not an extension to pay.

If you are unable to pay right now, the IRS will work with you to come up with a payment plan.

You may be subject to a setup fee and will have to pay interest.