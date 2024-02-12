19-year-old arrested for having loaded AR-15 on NC State's campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested for having a loaded assault rifle on NC State's campus.

Adam Mahmoud Sulaiman was taken into custody by university police Sunday.

The rifle was found inside his vehicle that was parked on Cates Avenue.

North Carolina law, General Statute 14-269.2, prohibits any person, including a concealed handgun permit holder, from carrying a firearm, openly or concealed, on educational property.

A person may legally possess a firearm on a campus if they meet certain criteria.

Sulaiman did pay his bond is now out of jail.

He was due in court Monday afternoon.