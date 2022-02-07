Technology

910 area code telephone numbers expected to run out in late 2022

EMBED <>More Videos

910 area code numbers expected to run out in late 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new area code is coming to North Carolina.

The new code will be 472 and it will overlay the existing 910 area code and will serve the same geographic area but will not require current 910 phone numbers to change. That geographic area includes Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson and New Hanover counties.

The new code is needed because the remaining supply of new 910 telephone numbers will run out in late 2022. Once those numbers are used up, any new number assigned in the area will use the 472 area code.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission suggests everybody with 910 phone numbers check their stored phone numbers to make sure they include area codes. Using the full 10-digit phone number will ensure that calls are completed successfully.


If you have an existing number with the 910 area code, you won't have to change to 472.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfayettevillelumbertonnctechnologytelephonearea code
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID pandemic
Deputy was dragged through field prior to shooting suspect
CDC releases new guidance for some to get additional booster shot
Rain Ending Tonight, Sun Return Tomorrow
Man charged in Brier Creek crash that left two people dead
More families return to homes near burning NC fertilizer plant
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
Show More
Athens Drive bridge to close for 1 year
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after 'Hell Week'
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
Ottawa declares state of emergency over truck convoy protests
Couple rescued from Sierra cabin after being snowed in for weeks
More TOP STORIES News