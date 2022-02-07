910 area code telephone numbers expected to run out in late 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new area code is coming to North Carolina.The new code will be 472 and it will overlay the existing 910 area code and will serve the same geographic area but will not require current 910 phone numbers to change. That geographic area includes Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson and New Hanover counties.The new code is needed because the remaining supply of new 910 telephone numbers will run out in late 2022. Once those numbers are used up, any new number assigned in the area will use the 472 area code.The North Carolina Utilities Commission suggests everybody with 910 phone numbers check their stored phone numbers to make sure they include area codes. Using the full 10-digit phone number will ensure that calls are completed successfully.If you have an existing number with the 910 area code, you won't have to change to 472.