After pothole goes unrepaired, Arnold Schwarzenegger takes matter into his own hands

Tired of waiting for a pothole on his street to be fixed, Arnold Schwarzenegger took matters into his own hands.

LOS ANGELES -- California's soaking wet winter may have brought the state out of drought but it left behind a big mess on the streets: Potholes.

Local streets and freeways have seen cracks and holes open up at a frantic pace this spring, leaving road crews scrambling to keep up.

Some people are tired of waiting.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, for one, decided to take matters into his own hands.

The former California governor said his neighborhood has been waiting weeks for a pothole to be fixed. So he got his hands on some Quikrete and did the work himself with help from his team.

"Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it," he wrote on Twitter. "I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go."

One neighbor drove by as he was working to thank him.

"You're welcome," he told her. "You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I've been waiting for this hole to be closed."

