Suspect arrested in hit-and-run of Hope Mills woman walking her dog

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was arrested in connection with a Hope Mills hit-and-run from last week.

Tasha Arroyo-Colon was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on March 6 when she hit Brenda Davis with her vehicle on Hackberry Drive, according to Hope Mills Police. Davis, 59, was walking her dog at the Village Green apartment complex.

A Hope Mills police officer spotted Colon's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Arroyo-Colon was charged with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license.

Davis had critical injuries but was released from the hospital. Her dog was not hurt.
