Arrest made after man found shot to death outside of Wake County home

Shooting death location: 800 Block of W Barbee Street in Zebulon, NC. More details here: https://t.co/Xxv0Thq6UG pic.twitter.com/lkepWyERq9 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 27, 2019

Wake County Sheriffs deputies on the scene of a shooting. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire overnight. Deputies arrived to discover a man dead. This afternoon, a neighbor tells me there was a party here last night. Authorities have not released the man’s identity. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4rST6mTr3j — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 27, 2019

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested after a Wake County shooting from early Sunday morningA man was found shot to death outside of a home in the 800 block of W. Barbee street near Zebulon, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 3 a.m. at what neighbors say was a party.Mark Ray was arrested in connection with the murder on Monday morning. Police say Ray, 45, shot and killed Rodney Lucas.Police were called to the scene after reports of gunshots in the area.