Arrest made after man found shot to death outside of Wake County home

A man was found shot to death outside of a home in the 800 block of W. Barbee street near Zebulon, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 3 a.m. at what neighbors say was a party.
Mark Ray was arrested in connection with the murder on Monday morning. Police say Ray, 45, shot and killed Rodney Lucas.
Police were called to the scene after reports of gunshots in the area.
