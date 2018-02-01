Arrest made in park stabbing death of Durham woman

Michael Anthony Person (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police have arrested a man in the stabbing death of a woman at Hillside Park on Tuesday night in the 1300 block of S. Roxboro Street.

Michael Anthony Person, 55, of Durham has been charged with murder.

Investigators said Thursday that the incident does not appear to have been random.

The victim was 50-year-old Alicia Elder, of Durham.

Anyone with further information about this case can call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationdurham policemurderstabbingDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Durham Police ID woman fatally stabbed at Hillside Park
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News