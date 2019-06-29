Arrest made in stray-bullet death of Robeson County 5-year-old boy

Donovan Locklear (RobesonCounty Sheriff's Office)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Red Springs man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 5-year-old Robeson County boy.

Donovan Travale Locklear, 24, of Hwy 72, West was arrested Friday at the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Locklear is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Alva Paisley Oxendine Jr., 5, of Red Springs, who died after being caught in crossfire June 5.

"This particular investigation has been personally troubling for investigators due to the age and cause of death of a child," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. "While it took an extended time to interview everyone involved in this situation and to complete a fact finding mission; this case remains open as we continue to seek out evidence and others that participated in the fight that led to this unfortunate death."

Alva died at Southeastern Medical Center from his injuries.

RELATED: Frustration grows for family of child caught in crossfire

The shooting happened after a fight involving 20 to 30 people. Alva was struck by a bullet while sitting inside in the rear seat of his mother's vehicle. His brother was also in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $500,000 secured bond.

He will have his first appearance in Robeson County District Court on Monday.

The Robeson County Sheriff's and District Attorney's Offices are conducting a joint investigation into the death of Oxendine. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives is also assisting with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

EMBED More News Videos

Frustration is growing for a local mother. It's been nearly three weeks since her five-year-old son was shot and killed while sitting in the backseat of a car in Robeson County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncarrestchild deathshootingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's first 'Drag Queen Reading Hour' faces online backlash
1 person taken to hospital after heavy fire at Wake Forest townhomes
State fines Conservators Center after lion attack that killed intern
The Hidden History of Raleigh's LGBTQIA+ community
Ex-NFL player from Raleigh feeds young bodies, minds through fine dining
Durham Police investigate after shots fired on I-85, injuring teenager
Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash on I-87 in Wake County
Show More
Cape Fear Seafood Company opens new Raleigh location
Authorities investigating after man shot at Wake County convenience store
Coachella puppies dumped: Lawyer argues 'puppies aren't people' to stop bail increase
Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking child
Highway Patrol investigating alleged misconduct in promotions process
More TOP STORIES News