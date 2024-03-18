Arrest made in connection to the murder of a Charlotte woman and her 2 children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of killing a Charlotte woman and her two children has been arrested.
Earlier this month, Charlotte police sent out an alert saying 22-year-old Markayla Johnson and her two kids, 4-year-old Miracle and 7-month-old Messiah, were missing.
Their remains were found inside an apartment at the complex they were reported missing from.
Charlotte police have charged 35-year-old Benjamin Joseph Taylor with murder and concealment of death.
Taylor was arrested on Saturday in Imperial County, Calif.
He is now awaiting extradition to North Carolina.