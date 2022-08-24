Baby from Asheville to be featured in Times Square in honor of Down Syndrome Awareness Month

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina baby will be featured in the bright lights of Broadway to launch Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Asheville resident Harlow Tarrant, who is 3 months old, will be featured in a one-hour video presentation on Times Square. The video will show about 500 photographs of children, teens, and adults with down syndrome from all 50 states.

The images are meant to promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome in very visible ways.

"I hope people take the time to learn about Down syndrome, to learn that these individuals are very special, but they're also very typical," said Tarrant's mother.

Harlow's photo with her mother was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide.

The video presentation will also be streamed on the National Down Syndrome Society's Facebook page, starting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17.

The New York City Buddy Walk in Central Park will follow to raise awareness of and acknowledge Down Syndrome.

The Triangle Buddy Walk is set to take place Oct. 16 at Sugg Farm in Holly Springs.

For more information about the National Buddy Walk Program, visit www.ndss.org.