Police searching for person responsible for written threat at Athens Drive Magnet High School

Officers and extra security were stationed at a Raleigh High School Wednesday after a written threat was found on campus.

Athens Drive Magnet High School principal Steve Mares said the threat which included a racial slur was discovered Tuesday on a social media post.

According to Mares, Raleigh police along with the school district security team are investigating the incident, and it could lead to both school disciplinary and legal action depending on the identity of the offender.