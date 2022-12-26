Deadly Christmas car crash in Raleigh blamed on icy road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 64-year-old man died in a car crash on Christmas night in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department blamed ice on the road for the crash.

Salieu Njie was in his 2004 Nissan Xterra traveling northbound on Atlantic Avenue near Atlantic Springs Road when investigators believe he hit some ice on the road and lost control.

Njie's SUV then traveled into the path of oncoming traffic, hit a Mazda CX-5T, crashed into a tree and caught fire. Njie died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda had minor injuries.

No charges have been filed in the case.