WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --John Jones, the man accused of shooting a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper in Wilson County on Monday night, faces a new criminal charge.
Jones, 36, is now charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell; previously, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and assault on a law enforcement officer.
Two other suspects, 40-year-old William Boswell and 25-year-old Bryan Mullins, were arrested in the incident.
Both were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
A girlfriend of the two said they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Harrell, who was shot in the neck, was released from the hospital on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a judge set Jones' bond at $1.02 million.
He is due back in court on Friday.