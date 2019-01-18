John Jones faces attempted first-degree murder charged in shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell

John David Jones now faces an attempted first-degree murder charge in the death of trooper Daniel Harrell.

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
John Jones, the man accused of shooting a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper in Wilson County on Monday night, faces a new criminal charge.

Jones, 36, is now charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell; previously, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Two other suspects, 40-year-old William Boswell and 25-year-old Bryan Mullins, were arrested in the incident.

Both were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

A girlfriend of the two said they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Erica Anderson, the girlfriend of a man connected with the shooting of a trooper, said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.


Harrell, who was shot in the neck, was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Trooper Daniel Harrell leaves hospital (Source: North Carolina Troopers Association)



On Tuesday, a judge set Jones' bond at $1.02 million.

He is due back in court on Friday.
