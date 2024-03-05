NC primary voters look to determine top Democrat candidate for state Attorney General

The Democrats race for a nominee to be the next North Carolina Attorney General is one of the most closely watched races of Super Tuesday

The Democrats race for a nominee to be the next North Carolina Attorney General is one of the most closely watched races of Super Tuesday

The Democrats race for a nominee to be the next North Carolina Attorney General is one of the most closely watched races of Super Tuesday

The Democrats race for a nominee to be the next North Carolina Attorney General is one of the most closely watched races of Super Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An office often seen as a stepping stone to the Governor's Mansion in North Carolina is one of the Super Tuesday races up for grabs.

Current Attorney General Josh Stein is leaving the office to make a run for governor himself.

Three Democrats are stepping up with hopes to fill the vacancy: U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson, Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry and attorney Tim Dunn

Jackson is considered to be the front runner, but the race is still expected to be close. If none of the candidates receive 30% of the vote, the top two will likely face off in a runoff election in May.

As for the Republicans, U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop is running unopposed. Bishop is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and garnered national attention back in 2015 when he was a co-sponsor of H.B. 2, more commonly known as North Carolina's Bathroom Bill

Political experts said they expect this race in November to be one of the more expensive general election races in the state.