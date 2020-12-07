accuweather

Australian tumbleweeds swamp neighborhood during wind storm: 'It's completely taken over our back yard'

HILLSIDE, Australia -- A rare and wild sight greeted residents of one Australian neighborhood when a strong wind storm blew a freakish amount of tumbleweeds into their development over the weekend.

Residents said the grass, known locally as "hairy panic," seemed to blow out of nowhere into Hillside, a suburb of Melbourne. It piled up across streets, yards and even a pool, reaching hip-height in front of one woman's home.

"Our garden is normally immaculately presented. Not today, though," resident Zoe Marchione told Australia's Seven Network, surrounded by grass. "Out of the whole street, our house has copped it quite bad."

Marchione said winds were forecast to reach 110 kilometers per hour, or about 68 miles per hour.

Added neighbor Naomi Gauci: "Not in the 15 years that we've lived here, we've never seen this sort of thing happen."

The tumbleweeds blew in from a nearby horse paddock, according to local media reports.

Video via AccuWeather
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbizarrewindaccuweatheraustraliau.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
How to see the Leonid meteor shower tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high
CDC warns of heightened COVID-19 risk when shopping in-store
First all-female Durham County Commission sworn into office
Ronnie Long seeks pardon from Gov. Cooper
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Johnston Co.
Trump administration increases executions as presidency ends
Lanterns from the NC Chinese Lantern Festival pop up in Cary
Show More
Nash County mother of three stabbed to death by boyfriend, sheriff says
Raleigh family raises, donates $26K to honor son's memory
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
WEATHER: A cold, wet start to the week
FedEx driver surprises boy on route with new basketball, hoop
More TOP STORIES News