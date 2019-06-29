Authorities investigating after man shot at Wake County convenience store

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after emergency crews were called to a report of a shooting at a convenience store.It happened Friday afternoon at the In and Out Food Mart in the 3000 Block of Creech Road near Garner.The Wake County Sheriff's Office said someone with injuries showed up at WakeMed in a private vehicle and said he had been shot in the incident.The shooting happened outside the convenience store.The victim was shot in the side, near the hip.There are no suspects at this time.