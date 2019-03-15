Automotive

Vintage Cadillac falls through floor minutes after man parked it

EMBED <>More Videos

Vintage Cadillac swallowed up by garage floor. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2019.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a close call for a Kansas City, Missouri man.

Willard Ralls told WDAF his garage floor fell through, swallowing up his vintage 1983 Cadillac minutes after he parked it Wednesday.

It collapsed down into his basement.

He said he was inside eating dinner when he heard a loud bang.

"I heard the sound, I look out my window of the door and see my car...I couldn't believe it. So I hollered at my mom to give me her keys, because her car, her Benz, was sitting right (there). So I had to run around to (the) side before it collapsed down in there," Ralls said.

No one was hurt.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotivecollapsecarus world
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk: Thunderstorms, showers possible in Wake County
Lawmakers propose adopting Daylight Saving Time year-round in NC
NC lawmakers seek to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events
Don't pay up if you get this property deed notice
Search is on for owner of near century old Bible
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Cameron Village post office moving locations
Show More
NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch safely arrives at ISS
Adorable video: Holly Springs toddlers sing song about weather
Blue Bell 'Strawberry Cheesecake' ice cream returns to stores
Florida man robs store as Spiderman
Carrboro rape suspect accused of 2nd rape involving a child
More TOP STORIES News