Autopsy released for 2 Hoke County teens found dead in truck

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Autopsy results were released Friday for two Hoke County teenagers who were found dead inside a truck on the campus of an elementary school in Raeford last month.

Authorities said that 17-year-old Britany Munoz Ramirez and 16-year-old Ailton Tirado-Martinez died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The two Hoke County High School juniors were found on the campus of Don Steed Elementary School. The sheriff's office said previously that foul play was not suspected.

A funeral for the teens was held last month.

