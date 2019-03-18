Freda Black, prosecutor in Michael Peterson trial, died of liver disease, autopsy finds

EMBED <>More Videos

Police officials said the death doesn't look to be suspicious

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of a former Durham County assistant district attorney, who was found dead in her home in July 2018, has been ruled natural.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the autopsy results for Freda Black on Monday.

Black, known for her role as a prosecutor in the Michael Peterson murder case, died from liver disease caused by chronic alcoholism, according to the autopsy.

She was found in her home by police officers after her family told officers they had been unable to get in contact with her.

Black had struggled with her alcohol consumption for years, resulting in two DWI charges: one in 2012 and one in 2015.

Black served as a prosecutor on the team that successfully got the murder conviction of Michael Peterson in the death of his wife Kathleen.

She delivered closing arguments for the prosecution.



Years after his conviction, Peterson was granted a new trial. Instead of going through a trial again, he accepted an Alford Plea and was released from prison.

After the trial, Black ran two unsuccessful campaigns for district attorney, the N&O reports. And in 2010, she ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Durham district court bench.

Video is from a previous version of this story.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
durhamhealthalcoholdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Durham
Nash Co. officials headed to AZ to pick up man charged in wife's murder
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
UNC student brings free medical care to rural North Carolina
Wake County Animal Center to run adoption deal
Cow crosses the road... for Chick-Fil-A?
Chick-fil-A welcomes spring with new 'Frosted Key Lime' treat
Show More
ECU Chancellor announces resignation
George Strait sets new concert attendance record at NRG Stadium
Man hurt in Raleigh shooting, officials say
Fire at ITC Deer Park facility could take 2 days to burn out
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
More TOP STORIES News