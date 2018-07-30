MICHAEL PETERSON

Freda Black, prosecutor in Michael Peterson trial, dies

File footage of Freda Black (WTVD)

VIRGINIA BRIDGES, BROOKE CAIN AND RON GALLAGHER, News & Observer
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Freda Black, a former Durham County assistant district attorney, was found dead in her home Sunday, according to police.

Black, also known for her role as a prosecutor in the Michael Peterson murder, was discovered around 3:30 p.m. after family told police they couldn't reach her.

Police officials said the death doesn't look to be suspicious, but an examination by a medical examiner will provide more information, the News & Observer.

Black served in the prosecution team that won the murder conviction of Michael Peterson in the death of his wife Kathleen.

Peterson reaches plea deal in wife's death
Durham novelist Michael Peterson has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2001 death of his wife Kathleen.


The case was documented in the Netflix series "The Staircase."



Many know Black for her closing arguments in the Peterson trial, which she delivered in a molasses-thick Southern accent.

After the trial, Black ran two unsuccessful campaigns for district attorney, the N&O reports. And in 2010, she ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Durham district court bench.
