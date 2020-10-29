Azizi, April the Giraffe's youngest baby calf, unexpectedly dies at Texas zoo

The East Texas Zoo and Gator Park announced the update Wednesday in a Facebook post, saying Azizi had recently received treatment for a parasitic issue.
"The veterinary prescribed regimen of treatments appeared to be working, and Azizi was showing signs of improvement. However, on Tuesday, Azizi was down, and passed during a veterinary examination," explained East Texas Zoo and Gator Park. "Post-mortem review revealed a twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery, which was ultimately the cause of his death. This condition was entirely unexpected and unpreventable. Azizi will be remembered fondly and deeply missed."
Animal Adventure also took to social media, saying "Azizi's passing could not have been predicted nor prevented."
"His loss is absolutely devastating to our team, and he will be loved, missed, and cherished by the global Animal Adventure Park community. This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home," wrote Animal Adventure in a Facebook post.
Azizi was the most recent, and last, calf of April the Giraffe, according to Animal Adventure Park.
More than 300,000 people watched Azizi's birth live on YouTube in March 2019.
April famously broke the internet during her 2017 pregnancy when the live camera inside her habitat exploded on YouTube. For seven weeks, more than 230 million viewers from around the world watched pregnant April inch closer and closer to birthing her fourth calf, Tajiri.
Azizi was April's fifth offspring, her second since arriving at Animal Adventure Park in 2015.
April was retired from the park's breeding program in June 2019.