More baby formula options become available for people who get WIC benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More baby formula options are now available to families as they try to cope with the shortage.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is making 55 additional formula products temporarily available for people who get benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC.
That's in addition to eight options added last week for different Gerber products.
Giving these families more flexibility in the brand of baby formula they buy is the right thing to do during this shortage period," said Gov. Roy Cooper.
NCDHHS is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nestlé, which manufacturers Gerber infant formula, to provide these choices. North Carolina contracts with Gerber to provide WIC recipients standard types of infant formulas.
"We are taking every potential action to ensure families participating in WIC have the flexibility they need at the shelf to obtain infant formula," said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. "We will continue working with our local and federal partners to do all that we can to ensure safe and nutritious options for babies and families."
People don't need to take any actions to access these benefits.
Click here to see the full details on eligible products.
