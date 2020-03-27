Crying baby found in plastic bag in Union County, woman charged

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An abandoned baby was found crying in a plastic bag in the woods in Union County.

On Wednesday, the Union County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about the baby and went to investigate. Deputies arrived and heard faint cries from the newborn, finding him in a bag underneath a pile of leaves.

The baby was found near a home on East Highway 74 in Marshville. The child was a newborn, according to officials.

A 24-year-old woman, Casey Marie Thomas, gave birth to the boy and is accused of abandoning him, according to WBTV. Thomas was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

The boy was taken to the hospital. He is in good condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild abusecrimebaby
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Number of cases jumps by triple digits again in NC
US now most coronavirus cases in world
120 Fort Bragg troops told to be ready to deploy for COVID-19 relief
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
1 dead in Fayetteville shooting
Mask shortage prompts Duke to disinfect, reuse masks
Sampson County shooting leaves 1 dead
Show More
COVID-19 relief bill can't come soon enough for local businesses
GoRaleigh operating on weekend schedule
What Wake County's stay-at-home order means
NC Rep. and former Durham County commissioner dies at 76
Hackers targeting work-from-home employees
More TOP STORIES News