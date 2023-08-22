Arrest made in Fayetteville shooting that caused death of pregnant woman's baby

An autopsy showed the child's cause of death was a result of injuries sustained during the shooting, according to Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting that killed a pregnant woman's child.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near Gillespie Street and Trade Street in Fayetteville. Officers said they arrived to find two women who had been shot.

Both of the women were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of them was pregnant. Doctors performed an emergency C-section to try and save the child but it did not work.

Autopsy results released Monday revealed the baby died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday it had arrested Jermaine Jabbar Florence Jr. on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Florence is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

