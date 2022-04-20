Babyganics recalls bubble bath product due to possible bacterial contamination

The product to look out for is Babyganics 20 oz. chamomile verbena bubble bath with lot codes Y314 and Y315.
The bubble bath was sold in the United States in the last two months.
The San Francisco-based company says the bacteria, Pluralibacter gergoviae, does not usually cause healthy populations to become sick, but may pose a risk to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin (including diaper rash).
No injuries have been reported.
"We take any risk, however small, very seriously, so we are voluntarily recalling these bottles from retailers and asking consumers to determine whether they have the affected product in their home by using this site," the company said.
Babyganics said its testing did not show any other products contained the bacterium.
The company set up a website for consumers to learn how to dispose of the product and request a full refund.
The company says if anyone has had exposure to an affected product and is not feeling well to contact a doctor. They also say consumers can contact the company's safety experts 24/7 at 833-359-6304.
"Your family's health and safety, and your peace of mind, are our top priorities. We know we may have let you down. We're taking all necessary steps to ensure it doesn't happen again," the company said.