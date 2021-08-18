Community & Events

Back to school event offers free food, school supplies at Durham Rescue Mission

EMBED <>More Videos

Free food, school supplies available at drive-thru event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Rescue Mission set to feed thousands, give away school supplies and help vaccinate people against COVID-19.

The back to school event for Durham Rescue Mission is an annual tradition. But this year, because of the ongoing surge in COVID-19, the group wanted to scale it back for safety but keep it going to help the community.

That idea resulted in a plan to host a drive-thru back to school event.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Durham Rescue Mission on East Main Street. It will have 2,500 backpacks, 1,300 pounds of barbecue and 8,000 hot dogs. COVID-19 tests and vaccines will also be available.

Families that need a free meal, school supplies or COVID-19 services are encouraged to attend the event. It will continue Wednesday until supplies run out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamback to schoolhomelessbarbecuedurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID update at 3 p.m.
Final storms from Fred push through NC
Afghan refugees expected in Triangle in coming weeks, nonprofit says
US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
'It stings:' Gold Star wife speaks on chaos in Afghanistan
Taliban destroy statue of foe, stoking fear over their rule
Show More
What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?
Granville County mourns death of teen to COVID-19
R. Kelly trial set to begin with opening statements in NYC
TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers through Jan. 2022
NC child dies from brain infection following swim in private pond
More TOP STORIES News