Back to school event offers free food, school supplies at Durham Rescue Mission

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Rescue Mission set to feed thousands, give away school supplies and help vaccinate people against COVID-19.
The back to school event for Durham Rescue Mission is an annual tradition. But this year, because of the ongoing surge in COVID-19, the group wanted to scale it back for safety but keep it going to help the community.
That idea resulted in a plan to host a drive-thru back to school event.
The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Durham Rescue Mission on East Main Street. It will have 2,500 backpacks, 1,300 pounds of barbecue and 8,000 hot dogs. COVID-19 tests and vaccines will also be available.
Families that need a free meal, school supplies or COVID-19 services are encouraged to attend the event. It will continue Wednesday until supplies run out.
