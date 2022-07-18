Durham County students start year-round school Monday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students from five Durham schools will be up bright and early for the first day of school on Monday, and parents should be aware of some changes this year.If your child goes to Holt Elementary, Pearsontown Elementary, Easley Elementary, Rogers-Herr Middle School or the School for Creative Services, it's time to head back to the classroom. Year-round students will be the first to experience some new changes at Durham Public Schools.There are new bell schedules with standardized times for elementary, middle and high schools. Elementary schools will start at 7:45 a.m., middle at 8:30 a.m., and high schools at 9:15 a.m. The district says this will shorten students' time on the bus and improve efficiency and equity.Another big change this year is the dress code. Under the new policy, most clothes will be allowed as long as they cover a student's private areas. The new policy also explicitly allows traditionally black hairstyles like locs and cornrows. However, hoodies and hates are still not allowed.The new dress code, like the old one, will also continue to band clothing depicting violence, drugs, profanity and other offensive material.