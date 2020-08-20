Education

Helping kids keep their morale up as they return to school during COVID-19

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents - you and your child have been adjusting for a few days now to a new landscape of learning.

With so many changes, it can be hard for your student to focus on the bright side of things.

Dr. Mitch Prinstein is a local mental health professional and professor at UNC.

SEE ALSO | How to keep kids engaged with friends during COVID-19 pandemic

"I think the key thing is to help kids feel like they have some power in this situation kids really don't like it when they have no control," he said.

He offered some suggestions on ways to help:

  • Allow children to design their own learning space or rearrange their room.
  • Allow your child to make some of their own decisions.
  • This will help them get some mastery or command over their current environment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationreturn to learn
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 tropical depressions expected to become named storms soon
LATEST: NCSU joins UNC in battling COVID-19 clusters
Homeless mother of 4 responds to outpouring of help
Teachers' hip-hop video 'poppin' across the country
Judge dismisses Trump's bid to block release of his tax returns
US jobless claims jump back above 1 million
Candlelight vigils held for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Show More
Democrats pound their DNC message: To oust Trump, you must vote
Steve Bannon indicted in border wall fundraising scheme
Firefighter burned while fighting Durham building fire
Child car seat giveaway set for Thursday in Apex
Sunflower field opening in Garner
More TOP STORIES News