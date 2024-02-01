Talented Houston kid shines in "MJ: The Musical"

Bane Griffith's journey to playing little Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical.

RISING STAR: Meet Bane Griffith, the 11-year-old who danced his way to Broadway and beyond.

RISING STAR: Meet Bane Griffith, the 11-year-old who danced his way to Broadway and beyond. Bane Griffith's journey to playing little Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical.

RISING STAR: Meet Bane Griffith, the 11-year-old who danced his way to Broadway and beyond. Bane Griffith's journey to playing little Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical.

RISING STAR: Meet Bane Griffith, the 11-year-old who danced his way to Broadway and beyond. Bane Griffith's journey to playing little Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical.

HOUSTON, Texas -- At just 11 years old, Houston native Bane Griffith is already making a name for himself in the world of performing arts.

Bane, who recently played the role of young Michael Jackson in the Broadway hit "MJ: The Musical," is currently on tour with the traveling production, capturing the hearts of audiences nationwide.

Griffith first attended Mark White Elementary and River Oaks Elementary before joining the Houston Academy of Ballet, where his passion for dancing continued to grow.

"When I'm on stage I feel so alive and I feel so energetic," Griffith said.

His mom, Elizabeth Resendiz added, "He wants to be in a movie, he wants to be in a series, and I believe that's going to happen."

Michael Jackson was the first black global superstar and inspired generations of artists. Today, Bane Griffith follows in his footsteps, not only keeping Jackson's legacy alive but also carving his own path in the world of entertainment.