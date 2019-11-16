Bank teller accused of assaulting, trying to rob his customer

By
BEL AIR, Md. (WTVD) -- In a bizarre twist, a bank teller is accused of going to a customer's home and trying to rob him.

Police in Bel Air, Maryland, said 19-year-old Nathan Michael Newell was working at Freedom Federal Credit Union when a 78-year-old man came in and withdrew a large sum of money from his account.

Newell then went to the client's home Monday night, forced his way in, and assaulted the elderly man.

A 57-year-old female relative who was in the home eventually intervened, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the suspect then scrambled upstairs and the woman ran to a neighboring home to call 911.

The suspect escaped before deputies arrived, but a Ring doorbell cam caught him on video, which helped investigators track him down.

Newell, of Bel Air, was arrested Wednesday at the credit union where he worked.

He has been charged with first- and third-degree burglary, first- and second-degree assault and home invasion. He is jailed without bail.

The woman was treated for injuries at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Freedom Federal Credit Union said that Newell has been fired.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandbizarreassaultrobberybank tellersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh store clerk's thumb nearly severed during armed robbery
Wake Co. experiencing sharp rise in homelessness among kids
1 person injured in Angier shooting; police investigating
2 charged in shooting death of Raleigh mom captured in Texas
Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy dies
DOT warns of increase in deer-related crashes during mating season
Zebulon Samaritan walks to raise funds for man burned in race car explosion
Show More
Some worry active shooter drills may traumatize children
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
WakeTech students learn lesson in community, police relations
NCSU students printing prosthetic devices for kids in need
More TOP STORIES News