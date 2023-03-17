NC regional banks in 'fantastic health' as Silicon Valley fails

The parent of Silicon Valley Bank, seized last week by the U.S., is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are 36 regional or community banks in North Carolina, which are regulate directly by the North Carolina Banking Commission. Truist Bank is one of them, First Citizens Bank is another. ABC11 asked about their financial health after seeing another regional bank fail just a week ago.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last Friday and its parent company filed for bankruptcy this Friday.

The fall is fueling fear here in the Triangle.

"That concerns me," said Benson resident Jorge Valero. "(I'm) thinking about taking all of my money and saving under the mattress."

He's worried other institutions could collapse. He lived through 2008/2009 financial crisis.

"It was a lot of lack of work and I had hard times, and I don't want to happen again," said Valero.

North Carolina lost almost $10 million worth of stock with Silicon Valley's closure.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell said the investment equates to less than 1% of the pension portfolio and won't really affect plans.

Some of North Carolina's other exposures include:

Stock exposure of $3.2 million in First Republic

Stock exposure of $2.8 million in Zions Bancorp

Stock exposure of $1.8 million in Western Alliance Bancorp

Stock exposure of $3.6 million, Bond exposure of $1.8 million in Comerica

"We are still not into a crisis in North Carolina and I think we're going to be fine," said Folwell.

He said the state's 36 regional banks are in good shape.

"I think they're in fantastic health and you're seeing some evidence of this," said Folwell. "Many (are) contributing towards keeping some of these other banks going. They would never ever do that if they didn't think they're in good shape internally."

Folwell is urging folks to keep their faith and money in North Carolina banks.