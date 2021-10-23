Community & Events

Durham 'Barktoberfest' includes costume contest, pet-friendly vendors

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham 'Barktoberfest' includes costume contest, pet-friendly vendors

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The beautiful Saturday weather is nothing to bark at, and a great excuse to spend an outdoor afternoon with the dogs.

Durham Parks' Barktoberfest is a celebration for canine residents featuring a beer garden, food, a pet and human costume contest, live music and pet-friendly vendors.

The free event runs from 3p to 6p at Durham Central Park.

Event organizers will also be collecting canned dog food donations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamfestivaldogparkcostumes
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News