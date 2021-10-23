Durham 'Barktoberfest' includes costume contest, pet-friendly vendors

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The beautiful Saturday weather is nothing to bark at, and a great excuse to spend an outdoor afternoon with the dogs.Durham Parks' Barktoberfest is a celebration for canine residents featuring a beer garden, food, a pet and human costume contest, live music and pet-friendly vendors.The free event runs from 3p to 6p at Durham Central Park.Event organizers will also be collecting canned dog food donations.