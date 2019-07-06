standoff

Person in custody after firing shots at police during standoff in Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person who barricaded themself in a Fayetteville home and fired shots at officers overnight is now in custody, police said.

It happened in the 300 block of Kimberwick Drive late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Officers were fired at by the barricaded person upon arrival to the home.

ABC11 crews on the scene said two police cars were hit by bullets and that children appeared to be inside the home.

Officers returned fire and hit the barricaded person.

Officials near the scene said SBI has been called to aid in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
