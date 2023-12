Road closed in Raleigh due to barricaded person, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person barricaded themselves inside Saturday.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area of Banks Road near Pine Bank Drive.

Banks Road is closed between Chelsea Drive and Shield Circle.

Deputies have not released any further information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.