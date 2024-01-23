Chatham County high school principal injured during fight at varsity basketball game

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old faces criminal assault charges after a Chatham County principal was injured in a fight at a varsity basketball game.

The fight broke out during the Jan. 19 game between Hugh M. Cummings High School and Jordan-Matthews High School.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office said the fight was between a group of Cummings fans, but it remains unclear what the fight was about.

During the fight, Jordan-Matthews Principal April Burko stepped in to try and break up the fight. She was knocked to the ground and injured. The extent of her injuries have not been released.

April Burko (Credit: https://www.chatham.k12.nc.us/)

Chatham County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Jamari Amir Jones is the person who knocked Burko to the ground. A criminal summons has been issued for his arrest on charges of assault.

"It is regrettable that such incidents occur within the context of a school event. Our priority is the safety of everyone involved, and we will take necessary actions to ensure those responsible are held accountable. Principal April Burko demonstrated notable courage in attempting to diffuse a volatile situation. Her commitment to safety is commendable, and we wish her a swift recovery," Sheriff Mike Roberson said.

"Chatham County Schools is committed to ensuring that our schools are safe for our students, staff, and those who visit and attend school functions," Chatham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony D. Jackson said. "We will not tolerate disruptive or unacceptable behavior by any person attending school sponsored events. We will work with local law enforcement officials to hold any person who disrupts a school activity or event accountable for their behavior, and we will assist with ensuring that they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Burko became the principal of Jordan-Matthews High School in June 2022. Before that she was the principal of Culbreth Middle School in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district.