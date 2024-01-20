WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Bathroom mirrors removed to stop students filming TikTok videos at Alamance County middle school

WTVD logo
Saturday, January 20, 2024 9:06PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.
WTVD

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A middle school in Alamance County removed mirrors from the bathroom to try and stop kids from leaving class to film TikTok videos.

Southern Alamance Middle School noticed students taking a higher than expected number of bathroom breaks.

School leaders decided to remove mirrors from the bathroom, and they suddenly saw a drastic drop in the frequency of bathroom breaks.

"We strive to limit distractions so students can focus on learning," the school said in a letter sent to parents.

The school also started using a digital hall pass system to allow students to check in and out when leaving class. The system helps school leaders better track where students are at all times.

"Though this is an adjustment, we believe these changes will foster a better learning environment by minimizing disruptions."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW