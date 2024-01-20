Bathroom mirrors removed to stop students filming TikTok videos at Alamance County middle school

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A middle school in Alamance County removed mirrors from the bathroom to try and stop kids from leaving class to film TikTok videos.

Southern Alamance Middle School noticed students taking a higher than expected number of bathroom breaks.

School leaders decided to remove mirrors from the bathroom, and they suddenly saw a drastic drop in the frequency of bathroom breaks.

"We strive to limit distractions so students can focus on learning," the school said in a letter sent to parents.

The school also started using a digital hall pass system to allow students to check in and out when leaving class. The system helps school leaders better track where students are at all times.

"Though this is an adjustment, we believe these changes will foster a better learning environment by minimizing disruptions."