Galveston students recycling Mardi Gras beads

Turning trash into treasure! Ball High School students are learning entrepreneurial skills through its Beads for Needs program.

Turning trash into treasure! Ball High School students are learning entrepreneurial skills through its Beads for Needs program. Ball High School students are learning entrepreneurial skills through its Beads for Needs program.

Turning trash into treasure! Ball High School students are learning entrepreneurial skills through its Beads for Needs program. Ball High School students are learning entrepreneurial skills through its Beads for Needs program.

Turning trash into treasure! Ball High School students are learning entrepreneurial skills through its Beads for Needs program. Ball High School students are learning entrepreneurial skills through its Beads for Needs program.

GALVESTON, Texas -- Galveston's famous Mardi Gras celebration is known for its vibrant parades, lively music, and, of course, millions of colorful beads.

Each year, an estimated 3 million beads are thrown to revelers. Many of these beads end up in landfills or the ocean, but students at Ball High School are changing that with its recycling initiative called "Beads for Needs."

Now in its second year, the Beads for Needs program is more than just a recycling effort; it's a lesson in sustainability and entrepreneurship. The program is spearheaded by the school's Life Skills students. These dedicated young individuals collect, sort, clean, and repackage the Mardi Gras beads, giving them a new lease on life.