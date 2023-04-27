Now that Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy, when do the going-out-of-business sales begin?

2 retailers to offer discounts for customers with Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

After filing for bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond has stopped accepting its iconic blue coupons - but don't throw them all out just yet.

When the retailer launched its closing sales on Wednesday, most stores stopped accepting those coupons that were a staple of the company's marketing program for decades.

But at least two other retail chains are stepping in, saying customers can bring in their Bed Bath & Beyond coupons for discounts at their own stores.

The discount chain Big Lots said it will accept Bed Bed & Beyond coupons, even expired ones, at its stores through May 7.

Shoppers who bring in the coupons will receive 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more.

Ohio-based Big Lots operates more than 1,400 stores across the country.

The Container Store said it will accept a "competitor's blue coupon" for a 20% discount off a single item. The offer is valid through May 31 and cannot be combined with other discounts or sales or used to purchase a gift card.

The Container Store, based in Texas, operates more than 95 stores in 33 states.

Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers in Inland Empire left confused over coupon, final sale timeline

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is winding down 360 remaining stores, in addition to 120 buybuy BABY locations. The chain employs about 14,000 workers, down from 32,000 last year.

The company's gift cards and certificates will be accepted through May 8. Returns and exchanges will be accepted through May 24.

Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy: Here's what customers need to know